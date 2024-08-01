GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishank booked for derogatory remarks against Telangana CM Revanth

Published - August 01, 2024 02:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A case was booked against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Manne Krishank by the Cyber Crimes police of Hyderabad for making alleged ‘defamatory’ posts on social media against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. 

He was booked for allegedly posting tweets on X containing ‘meaningless and derogatory words, which intend to harm the reputation and dignity of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’. 

Stating that this was seventh such case against him by the Congress government, Mr. Krishank posted another tweet along with the complaint copy and asked, “What is Derogatory in this Tweet What happens in Faheem’s Guest House that will make CM @revanth_anumula lose his Reputation and Dignity. Case Number 7 by Congress Govt.”

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.