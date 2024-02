February 22, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MEDARAM (Mulugu district)

Scores of Koya Doras, members of the forest-dwelling Koya tribes from the erstwhile Warangal district, are selling a unique variety of flora, including various plants and roots and tree branches said to be from dense woodlands, at the ongoing Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. These herbs are highly sought after by devotees thronging the Medaram tribal shrine. Many believe in the mystical practices of Koya Doras, who are known for their foretelling skills.