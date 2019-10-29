Kothagudem to have an expansive driving test track

A spacious driving test track is all set to come up on a sprawling eight-acre land at Ramavaram in Kothagudem municipal limits.

The Transport Department officials initiated steps to construct the driving test track and also a vehicle fitness testing station on the land allotted for the purpose by the government last year, sources said. The District Transport Office (DTO) is presently being operated from one of the staff quarters of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) near Prakasam Stadium in the heart of the coal town.

The DTO staff concerned are facing a tough time in conducting the driving tests for the aspirants of driving licences and inspection of vehicles for issuance of fitness certificates in the congested space abutting the office, sources said.

A spacious testing track to effectively assess the driving skills of the applicants has become imperative.

Ever since the district was carved out of the old composite Khammam district in 2016, there has been consistent demand from various quarters for having an own building of the Transport Department with all modern amenities in Kothagudem, the major industrial hub of the State.

Some miscreants had reportedly erected two unauthorised structures on the eight-acre land at the prime locality Ramavaram in a bid to encroach upon a part of the valuable land a few days ago, sources said.

Thanks to the swift action of the Transport officials concerned, the attempt has been foiled and civil works to construct a compound wall around the eight-acre land started on Friday.

When contacted, the District Transport Officer Ravinder said ground levelling works are underway for construction of a driving test track with all the requisite facilities.