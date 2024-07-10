ADVERTISEMENT

Kothagudem police arrest one more in fake job racket case, job seekers cheated of ₹4.08 crore

Published - July 10, 2024 01:57 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bhadradri Kothagudem district police on Tuesday arrested one more accused in the fake job racket case, taking the total number of those so far arrested in the major job fraud to 10. The Chunchupalli police identified the accused as D. Harika.

As many as nine members of the gang were earlier arrested by the police. The gang allegedly cheated around 60 unemployed youths by collecting ₹4.08 crore from them by making false promises of jobs in various government departments and the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) since 2018.

The aggrieved unemployed youths filed separate complaints against the members of the gang at various police stations in the district last year.

The police have so far recovered a little over ₹1.47 crore and four tola gold ornaments and a bike from those arrested earlier in connection with the fake job racket case.

The accused allegedly purchased gold using a portion of the money collected from the gullible job seekers with fake job promises and in turn obtained loans by pledging the gold ornaments. The police are on the lookout for three more accused who are still at large.

