Kothaguda flyover to be the new year gift for city

December 31, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Continuing the precedent from the year past, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao is set to usher in the new year with inauguration of another component of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the Kothaguda flyover, on January 1.

Last year, the minister had opened the Shaikpet flyover as a new year gift to the city residents.

Three kilometres in total constructed length, the Kothaguda flyover could be one among the longest structures being built under the SRDP, a prestigious urban infrastructure project taken up by the government towards signal-free traffic flow in the city from end to end. Costing a total of ₹263 crore, it will be the 18th flyover and 37th structure of the SRDP to be inaugurated.

The flyover has varying widths along its stretch from Gachibowli up to Kondapur RTA office, with five-lane road up to Botanical Garden junction, six lane from there up to Kothaguda junction, and three lane up to Kondapur.

The main carriageway of 2,216 metres length is joined by a two lane up ramp of 401 metres for traffic from Masjid Banda road up to Botanical Garden junction, and a three-lane down ramp of 383 metres length for traffic from Kothaguda junction towards Hitech City.

Also to be inaugurated is the three-lane underpass of 470 metres length at Kothaguda junction, for traffic to pass from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowli, which, together with the Kothaguda and Shilpa Layout flyovers, is expected to consummately address the traffic issues at Gachibowli.

The project specification mentions that the T shaped intersections at Botanical Garden, Kothaguda junction and Kondapur junction allow limited spacing between junctions, and the existing road is built heavy with commercial establishments on either side. Existence of a large number of software companies in the vicinity causes huge traffic logjams during peak hours.

In addition, the road from Gachibowli to Miyapur forms a major corridor between Financial District and Hitech City areas, besides providing connectivity to the residential areas of Miyapur, BHEL, Chandanagar and their surroundings with the software hubs in these two areas, the concept note mentioned. Kothaguda flyover will solve the traffic issues at Botanical Garden and Kothaguda junctions by 80 per cent while providing 65 per cent solution for the traffic at Kondapur Junction, it said.