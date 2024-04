April 11, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress (APIC) Praveen Chakravarthy has designated Kotha Rahul Reddy as the Telangana State coordinator for the AIPC Organisational War-Room. In collaboration with other state coordinators, Mr. Reddy will work under the guidance of All India Head of Organisational War-Room Sumedh Gaikwad in preparation for the forthcoming 2024 general elections, according to a press release.