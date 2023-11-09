Kotha Prabhakar Reddy reaches Dubbak in ambulance, files papers

November 09, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - hyderabad

BRS candidate for Dubbak Assembly seat and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy filed his nomination papers by reaching the constituency headquarters in an ambulance on Thursday from the hospital where he was admitted after a miscreant attacked him with a knife at an election rally on October 30.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was accompanied by Minister T. Harish Rao and other leaders, including the MP’s son. Participating in an election campaign in support of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy later in Dubbak, Mr. Harish Rao asked people to give a fitting reply to those speaking against the former when he was hospitalised after the attack.

Taking a dig at the BJP MLA representing Dubbak now, Mr. Harish Rao said that he had won the by-election by promising a railway line, textile park, bullock to farmers, revenue office, hospital, college, and jobs, as part of his pre-poll campaign. However, he had failed to keep any of those promises.

He stated that the BJP was reduced to a non-entity with most of the leaders deserting it. He asked the BRS workers to knock ever door in the constituency and ensure a huge victory for Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

Mr. Harish Rao promised to make Dubbak a Revenue Division if Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was given a big majority.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao filed his nomination papers in Siddipet. Before that, he visited the Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Konaipally and participated in a puja by keeping his nomination papers there before signing them.