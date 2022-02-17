Korean Ambassador visits ISB
The Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok on Thursday visited the Indian School of Business (ISB). The Ambassador, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Korean Embassy in Delhi, met the Dean Madan Pillutla, faculty and students. Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Hyderabad Suresh Chukkapalli was present, ISB said in a release.
