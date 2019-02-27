Koppula offers prayers at Dharmapuri shrine

Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar was accorded a traditional welcome at the Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam during his maiden visit to the Dharmapuri shrine in Jagtial district on Tuesday.

After being inducted as a Minister in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet, he kicked off his tour to the district by offering prayers at the shrine. He was felicitated by the temple priests and given prasadam.

Coconut offering

On the occasion, temple chairman Srikanth Reddy broke 100 coconuts as an offering to the presiding deities of the shrine. Similarly, former Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency member Bathini Aruna and Nagaram sarpanch Rupu Sathyamma also broke 100 coconuts as an offering to the deities.

Later, the Minister toured Jagtial and Korutla towns where he received a rousing welcome by the TRS workers. Earlier, in Ramagundam town where Mr. Eshwar made a brief halt at the NTPC guest house, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana called on him