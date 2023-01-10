Koneru Humpy named brand ambassador of Roots Collegium

January 10, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chess champion Koneru Humpy has been signed up as the brand ambassador of Roots Collegium, as part of celebrating 30 years of its legacy in imparting holistic education.

Ms. Humpy, who recently created history by becoming the only Indian to win a silver in the World Blitz Chess Championship, said that it was a pleasure to be associated with Roots Collegium.

“I thank the chairman, B.P. Padala, for giving me this honour as we all know that Roots Collegium has been offering the best educational facilities for the last 30 years,” she said.

“We both have the same passion, integrity and ethics. That’s something special about Roots Collegium, to which I instantly relate to. And now, we are ready to travel together. As an ambassador, I look forward to contributing my committed services to the college and help it grow in stature,” she said.

Mr. B.P. Padala said that it was an honour to have such a great chess champion as their brand ambassador. “I wish students of Roots Collegium will be motivated by such an inspiring champion who went through a lot to be in this position today. I have no doubt that with her determination and strong belief, she will become a world champion,” he said.

“I hope every student will inculcate the habit of not giving up and fighting for what he or she wants, from her. She is a role model for each and every student of our institution. I thank Koneru Humpy for accepting this position and people like her will definitely help bring a change in society,” he said.