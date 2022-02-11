Kone upbeat on prospects in TS, opens office in Hyderabad

11 February 2022 00:56 IST

HYDERABAD

Global leader in elevator and escalator industry Kone has expanded its presence in Telangana with the opening of an office and an experience centre for customers here.

The facility in Kukatpally covers all aspects such as sales, installation, service, AMC and modernisation, to support increasing customer demand and expectations in Telangana. It will also serve as an experiential centre for customers, said Amit Gossain, Kone Elevators India managing director, who on Thursday inaugurated the facility.

He said Telangana is an important market for Kone. The development happening in the State augurs well for the company’s, especially the latest range of its digitally connected products. “Hyderabad and the surrounding areas are very important markets for us and this new office is in accordance with our strategy to boost our customer reach deeper and ensure a stronger customer connect in these areas,” he said in a release.

To a query on investments plan of the company for Hyderabad, he said We will continue to invest but more on employment generation and manpower, which we will hire. The investment in office and infrastructure is done.”

In November 2019, Kone Corporation had opened a ₹450 crore manufacturing facility, spread over 50,000 sq metre, near Chennai to make escalators and elevators. Mr. Gossain said Kone is focused on 24/7 connected services, which brings Artificial Intelligence to maintenance.