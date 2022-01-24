Kondapochammasagar to fill the twin reservoirs of Hyderabad

Plan to meet drinking water needs of city for next 30 years, says Minister

Telangana State government’s plans to fill the twin reservoirs at Gandipet using water from the Kondapochammasagar reservoir resurfaced when the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao reiterated the commitment, during his address after launch of the second phase of drinking water project for municipalities, villages and colonies within the Outer Ring Road on Monday.

Kondapochammasagar at 612 metres height from the mean sea level and Hyderabad at 530 metres height, make it plausible to draw water through gravity, Mr. Rama Rao said, averring that together with Mallannasagar project, this could solve the city’s ever expanding drinking water needs for good.

Kaleshwaram project, designed for irrigation requirements of the Northern Telangana districts, has a drinking water component for the city too, the Minister reminded, while elaborating on Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s plans for city’s drinking water in coming 30 years.

TRS government has allocated close to ₹6,000 crore for the drinking water needs of the city unlike in the undivided State, when there would be frequent protests for water, Mr. Rama Rao pointed out.

All the schemes of TRS government are being replicated at the Central level, replacing Bengal with Telangana in the aphorism, ‘What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’, he quipped, citing the ‘Har Ghar ko Jal’ and ‘PM Kisan Samman’ schemes modelled after Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu schemes.

Acknowledging the need for identifying the peri urban areas too as part of the State capital region, the TRS government had allocated ₹2,000 crore for drinking water supply needs of the peripheral municipalities which later merged with GHMC. Further on, the ORR Phase-I programme was launched with ₹775 crore targeted to provide drinking water for 25 municipalities within ORR through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

Provision of drinking water to several other colonies and gated communities within ORR with a cost of ₹1,200 crore is envisaged through the Phase-II of the ORR project, which was launched on Monday. The mandals to be benefited include Narsingi, Manikonda, Shamshabad, Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Hayatnagar, Ghatkesar, Shamirpet, Keesara, Medchal, Qutbullahpur, Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram, Patancheru, and Bolarum.

Keeping in view the drinking water needs of the city, which are set to grow from the current 600 million gallons per day to 1000 million gallons per day by 2051, an additional pipeline is being laid from Sunkisala with an expenditure of ₹1,400 crore, the Minister said.

As per the details shared by the HMWS&SB, the ORR phase-II project, divided into two packages, is set to benefit a total 978 colonies and close to 6.33 lakh people. A total 75 reservoirs are proposed to be built, with a combined capacity of 137 million litres. Pipeline length to be laid will be 2,864 kilometres, to provide for 2,09,870 connections.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy too was present at the meeting, along with several other public representatives and officials.