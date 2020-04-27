Kondapochamma oustees told to vacate before April 29

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has urged the 23 families under Kondapochamma project to vacate their houses in Bahilampur and Mamidyala before April 29.
The Collector held a meeting with 23 families at Integrated Office Complex on Monday along with RDO D. Vijayender Reddy and tahasildar Yadagiri. He has explained to the oustees the directions issued by the High Court stating that they have to vacate the village before the deadline. He said that transport vehicles would be made ready by April 29 at 8 a.m.
