Kondapochamma oustee makes suicide attempt

SIDDIPET

24 September 2020 23:33 IST

Not eligible for benefits as he is not a village resident: RDO

Sabbani Janakiramulu, an oustee of Mamidyala village in Mulugu mandal attempted suicide by dousing himself with kerosene before the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) at Gajwel on Thursday.

Mr. Janakiramulu alleged that for the past few years he has been denied Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) benefits and repeated appeals to officials failed to yield results.

Mr. Janakiramulu came to RDO office with kerosene bottle. However, those present at the spot threw away the kerosene bottle and informed the police. Police immediately shifted him to a station, where they registered a case and are investigating.

According to sources, S. Narasmihulu, S. Janakiramulu and Harikrishna are brothers and had a house spread on 350 yards and three acres of land. The land and house were acquired by the government for Kodapochammasagar reservoir and they were given compensation. However, they were not offered R&R package.

“We gave away our land and house for the construction of Kondapochamma reservoir. In the first list, houses were allotted to about 400 plus oustees of the village. In the second list, names of as many as 181 persons were identified but allotment was made to only 137 persons, while the remaining are still waiting. Our names are in second list which means we are eligible for houses. But, despite moving around Revenue offices, we are not being allotted houses and officials are not responding properly. Myself and my brother Harikirshna have migrated to Kukatpally about a decade back to make a living. But those who migrated well before us from the village got the R&R package and why cannot we is our question,” Mr. Janakiramulu told The Hindu.

“Janakiramulu is not eligible for R&R package as he is not staying in the village for the past one-and-a-half decade. The other compensations were already paid to him. A case was registered against him for creating nuisance at Gajwel police station,” said RDO D. Vijayender Reddy.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)