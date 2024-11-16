 />
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy supports amendments to Waqf Act

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that the Waqf Board is a social issue and not a religious one, contrary to what certain leaders have been claiming erroneously by comparing it with the TTD

Published - November 16, 2024 04:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy displays a book on WAQF: LAWS & MANAGEMENT during a press conference, at party state office in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15, 2024

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy displays a book on WAQF: LAWS & MANAGEMENT during a press conference, at party state office in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP’s Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy took out a horse rally to the State BJP office on Friday (November 15, 2024) to highlight the existing ‘draconian’ Waqf Act of 1995, and expressed his support for the proposed amendments by the Modi Government. He accused Congress of indulging in ‘appeasement politics’.

Addressing the media on Friday (November 15, 2024), he said that the Waqf Board is a social issue and not a religious one, contrary to what certain leaders have been claiming erroneously by comparing it with the TTD.

“Neither the Waqf Board nor Waqf Tribunal should be considered above the Supreme Court as it only makes a mockery of the Constitution and goes against secular democracy like ours,” he said, adding that ownership of 300 acres of prime land in his constituency is being based on an oral grant given by Aurangzeb.

