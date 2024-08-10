ADVERTISEMENT

Konda Vishweshwar raises concerns over Musi Riverfront Project, urges State to focus on nala development, STPs 

Published - August 10, 2024 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has voiced concerns regarding the execution of Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), which is reportedly estimated to cost around ₹1.50 lakh crore, and urged the State government to prioritise other critical matters, such as developing the nalas, cleaning Hussainsagar Lake, and optimising the performance of existing sewerage treatment plants (STPs) before undertaking the massive Musi rejuvenation project.

Addressing the media at the BJP’s State office on Saturday, Mr. Reddy expressed fears that the MRDP could become another Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in terms of potential fund mismanagement. He emphasised the need to remove unauthorised structures that have emerged on the Musi riverbed and surrounding areas before commencing any development work. “It is better to execute the project in small chunks,” he suggested. 

Additionally, the BJP MP mentioned that he would soon meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to discuss measures for sustainable development of the area governed by GO-111. “I will submit a report from the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) regarding sustainable development to the Chief Minister,” he added. 

Addressing criticism over the Central government’s alleged indifference towards Telangana, Mr. Reddy refuted claims that the Centre was neglecting the State, arguing that the allocation of funds is based on the needs of each State and people. He also criticised the BRS government for its alleged failure to utilise funds sanctioned under centrally sponsored schemes. 

“The BRS government either did not use or diverted central funds meant for centrally sponsored schemes,” he remarked, adding that ₹9,400 crore from the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) lapsed due to the State government’s failure to submit the required utilisation certificates. 

