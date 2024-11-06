Konda Surekha lauds Cabinet ministers’ interactions with people at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad

Minister for Forests and Environment Konda Surekha appreciated the efforts of the Congress to invite Cabinet Ministers to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad and interact with people to listen and resolve their problems.

“The BRS Government never allowed its Ministers to meet the Chief Minister or other key figures in the regime. They could not get appointments for months together,” she said while receiving petitions from a large number of people, who lined up at Gandhi Bhavan for redressal of their grievances, on Wednesday.

She received the petitions and in some cases, directly spoke to the officials to ensure that the grievances were redressed immediately. Issues ranged from health problems, forest land issue, pending pensions, and non-allotment of Indiramma houses, among others.

Corporation chiefs hail census

State-run corporation chairpersons belonging to the BC community hailed the ongoing caste census. At a meeting of chairpersons on Wednesday, which was led by Mineral Development corporation chief Eravatri Anil Kumar, a resolution thanking Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge was adopted.

The heads also thanked the Chief Minister for constituting the BC Commission first and then appointing a ‘Dedicated Commission’ on caste census. They hoped that in view of the increased BC population, quota for the community should go up in local bodies’ polls.

KTR remarks flayed

At another press conference, Sama Rammohan Reddy and Satyam Srirangam flayed the remarks made by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao at a meeting of Builders’ Forum. The real estate sector has not taken a beating, as was being portrayed by Opposition party leaders. Statistics proved that registration of properties has seen a rise in the last few months.