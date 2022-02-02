Konapur PACS ex-president Devender Reddy suspended

The accused is husband of Medak MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy

Acting tough over the misuse of funds in Konapur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Medak district, the government suspended PCAS former president M. Devender Reddy, husband of Medak MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy.

“The inquiry officer in his report has reported that Mr. M. Devender Reddy, in his tenure as president, committed many irregularities, misutilised the powers and misappropriated the society funds as per whims and fancies and caused heavy loss to the society. Inquiry officer recommended recovery of the entire amount along with 21% interest per annum from the date of misappropriation till the date of realisation of amount by invoking action under Section 60 of the Telangana Cooperative Societies (TCS) Act. The CEO of PACS Konapur submitted that Mr. Devender Reddy has failed to attend eight consecutive management meetings. A member of the committee absent himself for three consecutive meetings without permission from the managing committee shall cease to be a member of the committee, hence he is liable for disqualification from the post of president as well as from the post of the Director of the society,” read the order issued by K. Karuna, Special Cadre Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, District Cooperative Officer, Medak, on January 25.

“In view of the above and in exercise of powers conferred on me under Section 21 – AA(1)(b) and 21(B) of the TCS Act, I do hereby order disqualification of Mr. M. Devender Reddy with immediate effect,” the order further stated.

It was alleged that funds to the tune of ₹2.26 crore were misappropriated and the allegations were proved in the inquiry by the officials concerned. The then CEO Gopal Reddy was also made responsible in the misappropriation of funds.

Though the inquiry report was submitted in October 2020 and suggested recovery of the amount from those responsible with 21% interest, the process was not commenced reportedly due to political pressure.