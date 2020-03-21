Konappa’s whereabouts not known

The whereabouts of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from Sirpur constituency, Koneru Konappa, who was supposed to undergo home quarantine for 14 days, is not known. There are unconfirmed reports that he may have left for Hyderabad or Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

Mr. Konappa and his wife Rama Devi had landed at Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad from the US where they are reported to have given a self declaration assuring the authorities to stay in home quarantine. They later travelled by Telangana Express to Kagaznagar town of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on March 18 and started meeting and mixing with locals.

The MLA was received by a handful of followers at the railway station around 10.30 a.m., according to sources. Mr. Konappa later attended the Kagaznagar municipal council meeting after which he attended a Satyanarayana vratam function at Gangapur temple in Rebbena mandal in the same district before retiring for the day.

On March 19, the MLA attended the wedding of the daughter of his supporter at Balaji Ankoda village in Chintalamanepalli village. During all his interactions at these events, he came in contact with several people from his constituency and others related to him politically.

Meanwhile, he went out of public gaze on Thursday afternoon as the social media went into a tizzy on his contravening the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the government itself and officials started calling him to stay away from public. On Friday, the district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha asked the District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Kumram Balu to take steps to give the couple and others who came into contact with them a medical check-up and putting them into home quarantine for 14 days.

A team was formed to serve a letter, which carried details of COVID-19 protocol, on the MLA which could not be delivered as he was not available at his residence. On Saturday, the letter was handed over to his brother Krishna who claimed that Mr. Konappa was asleep.

It is not known whether Ms. Rama Devi is at home observing the quarantine or she has accompanied him to wherever he is believed to have gone. Meanwhile officials are tight lipped over further action that can be initiated against the MLA.