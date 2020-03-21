Konappa begins his 14-day home quarantine

Legislator of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) representing Sirpur constituency Koneru Konappa, who was supposed to undergo home quarantine for 14 days, has begun the isolated sojourn at his Kagaznagar town residence on Friday itself.

Though he was not seen even by his supporters, he is said to be spending time in his residence along with his wife Rama Devi after failing to observe the COVID-19 protocol for two days.

Mr. Konappa and his wife Rama Devi had landed at Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad from the USA where they are reported to have given a self-declaration assuring the authorities to stay in home quarantine. They later travelled in Telangana Express train to their residence in Kagaznagar town of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on March 18 and started meeting and mixing with locals the same day on which they arrived.

The MLA and his spouse were received by a handful of followers at the railway station around 10.30 a.m. according to sources. Mr. Konappa later attended the Kagaznagar Municipal Council meeting after which he attended a Satyanarayana vratam function at Gangapur temple in Rebbena mandal in the same district before retiring for the day.

On March 19, the MLA attended the wedding of the daughter of his supporter at Balaji Ankoda village in Chintalamanepalli village. During all his interactions at these events he came in contact with several people from his constituency and others related to him politically.

Meanwhile, he went out of public gaze on Thursday afternoon as the social media went into a tizzy on his contravening the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the government itself and officials started calling him to stay away from public. On Friday, District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha asked the District Medical and Health Officer Kumram Balu to take necessary steps to give the couple, and others who came into contact with them, a medical check up followed with sending them into home quarantine for 14 days.

A team was formed to serve a letter, which carried details of COVID-19 protocol, on the MLA which could not be delivered as he was not available at his residence. On Saturday, the letter was handed over to his brother Krishna who claimed that Mr. Konappa was asleep.

It is not known if Ms. Rama Devi is at home observing the quarantine or she has accompanied him to wherever he is believed to have gone. Meanwhile officials are tightlipped over further action that can be initiated against the MLA.