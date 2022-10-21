Komtireddy’s ‘phone call’ seeking vote for his brother goes viral

ADVERTISEMENT

An audio clip of a purported conversation between Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and a voter in the Munugode constituency went viral where the former was allegedly urging him to vote for his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who is contesting as the BJP candidate in Munugode after resigning from the Congress.

Mr. Venkata Reddy, who has been away from the Congress campaign, citing various reasons, including his opposition to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, was heard claiming that he would soon become the president of the Telangana Congress and embark upon a padayatra to bring Congress to power. “I will take care of you once the Congress comes to power.” he told the voter, identified as Jabbar.

The Bhongir MP also said parties did not matter in this election but personalities, and asked the voters to support Mr. Rajgopal Reddy who was helpful to poor people supporting them financially.

Despite appeals from the party leaders and cadre, Mr. Venkata Reddy had been staying away from the party activities citing ‘insults’ heaped on him in a public meeting when his brother Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the Congress. Mr. Reddy is unreachable and is expected to have flown to Australia with his family.

Later, in a video post, Mr. Jabbar, claimed that the call was made in 2018 before the Assembly elections and it was being made viral now.