ADVERTISEMENT

Komatireddy writes to CM, demanding teachers recruitment notification

July 18, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has demanded that the government issue the teachers recruitment notification within a month and wondered why the KCR government was reluctant to fill thousands of vacancies in government schools.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he said the government conducted the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) three times with pressure from Congress, but it was deliberately not conducting the recruitment test even as the education standards were going down.

He said the first TET was conducted in May 2016, and more than 1.50 lakh candidates appeared, while lakhs of candidates also appeared in July 2017 and the third one was conducted on June 2020. And youngsters were still waiting for the recruitment test. The Chief Minister on the floor of the Assembly in December 2020 promised to release the teachers recruitment notification but nothing has been done.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkata Reddy further accused the government of deceiving the unemployed without giving notifications and filling up the jobs despite the youngsters fighting for a separate Telangana with the hope of getting employment. The projects started by the Congress were not touched by the BRS government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US