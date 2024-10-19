ADVERTISEMENT

Komatireddy warns of public protests against BRS over Musi project

Published - October 19, 2024 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has issued a stern warning to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), stating that residents of Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad will mobilise against the party due to its opposition to the Musi Rejuvenation project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Mr. Reddy emphasised the significance of the project, which he argued is vital for the health and well-being of over one crore people affected by the river’s pollution. He threatened that large numbers of citizens would stage protests outside the homes of BRS leaders if the obstruction continues. He further highlighted the adverse health effects, including cancer and neurological diseases, resulting from the polluted Musi River.

Mr. Reddy criticised BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao for what he termed ‘criminal negligence’ regarding water supply issues in Nalgonda, alleging that the BRS has failed to address longstanding problems such as fluoride contamination and the completion of crucial infrastructure projects. He expressed support for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to pursue the Musi Riverfront development project, stating that local public representatives had urged action.

In response to KTR’s remarks on the competence of the Meinhardt company, Mr. Reddy defended the firm’s credentials and rebuked KTR’s claims regarding the efficacy of Sewerage Treatment Plants in addressing the river’s contamination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US