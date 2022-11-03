Komatireddy Venkata Reddy fails to respond to show-cause notice

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 22:47 IST

Bhongir Parliament member and senior Congress leader, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who was served a show-cause notice by the party for violating the party norms has not responded even after the 10-day deadline.

Mr. Reddy, who went to Australia on October 23 came back on Wednesday but has so far not responded to the show-cause notice. In fact, he claimed that he would not participate in the party activities till a clean chit was given to him.

Mr. Reddy was served a show-cause notice after a phone call went viral where he was asking party workers to support his brother and BJP candidate, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the Munugode constituency.

The former Minister is not meeting anyone and has not replied to the show-cause notice, a senior leader said. Mr. Reddy, however, claims that he had explained to the party high command why he stayed away from campaigning in Munugode and they had clarity about it.

The Congress leader did not participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi that is presently passing through Telangana. It is interesting to see that Mr. Reddy who claims himself to be a staunch supporter of the party and would not leave it has not explained why he was staying away from the walkathon. His continuation in the party was also questioned by party leaders though Mr. Reddy always argued that he would not leave the party.

