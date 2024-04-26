Komatireddy Venkata Reddy dubs Harish Rao’s ‘resignation‘ as deceiving act

April 26, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao was known for deceiving people and the resignation letter he submitted at the Gun Park was not in the Speaker format.

“Telangana society knows how he poured petrol on himself while searching for a match stick before the Telangana agitation. This resignation letter is a similar deceiving act as it was not in the Speaker’s format,” he said speaking to repoters at his residence on Friday.

The Minister was responding to Mr. Harish Rao’s challenge that he would submit his resignation letter at the Martyr’s memorial.

Mr. Harish Rao knows that even an extra word in the resignation letter deviating from the Speaker’s format is rejected automatically, Mr. Reddy said, adding, “But here he writes a two-page resignation letter like a film story and he knows it would not be accepted. “

“If you are serious, submit it in the Speakers format immediately,” he said.

Mr. Harish Rao went to the Martyr’s memorial on Friday morning and submitted his resignation letter to the journalists. He said it should be accepted if the Government clears the farm loan waiver by August 15 as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised.

Mr. Reddy asked Mr Harish Rao to stop his ‘dramas’ and accused him of provoking youngsters to take to extreme step with his ‘fake suicide’ attempt in Siddipet in 2009. The Minister said the Chief Minister has promised to complete the process by August 15 and we will wait to share the good news with the farmers.

Mr. Reddy said Mr. Harish Rao is looking for publicity as he had realised that he has no stakes in the BRS party and is also worried about the BRS party’s future. He said people were happy with the government that has fulfilled the promises of free bus service to women, gas cylinders at Rs 500 and enhancement of Arogyasri limit to ₹10 lakh.

The government has also brought governance closer to the people opening the Secretariat and Chief Minister and Ministers meeting common people daily. But after 10 years, Mr. KCR is now going out to meet people and nothing more was laughable, he said

Advice to KCR

The Minister advised former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to have a Dalit MLA of BRS to head the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) at least to compensate for his broken promise of making a Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana. He predicted that BRS would lose deposits in all the Parliament seats.

Mahabubnagar MLA says KCR’s family looted Telangana

Mahabubnagar MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy said KCR’s family looted Telangana and he knew their financial situation before 2009 as he had travelled with them in the Telangana movement. “Harish Rao and KCR’s other family members stayed in rented houses before the Telangana agitation and now Telangana society can see their loot.”

CM Revanth mocks Harish Rao

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responded to the ‘resignation letter’ of Mr. Harish Rao and asked him to be ready to lose his MLA position as the Government would clear the farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakhs by August 15 this year.

Ridiculing the two-page resignation letter, the Chief Minister asked the Siddipet MLA to submit it in the Speaker’s format and mocked him saying the present letter resembled a ‘poem’ of his uncle and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. “Speaker’s format is very clear and deviation by even a word is not accepted.”

The Chief Minister said whenever Mr. Harish Rao wants to deceive people the Martyr’s memorial springs up in his mind and asked why didn’t he visit the memorial in the last 10 years while breaking every poll promise.

Mr. Reddy reiterated that he would not let the resignation letter of Mr Harish Rao go waste and he should be ready to lose his membership from the Assembly.

