Komatireddy urges NHAI chairman to sanction new projects, speed up pending ones  

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav in New Delhi on Tuesday. He urged for the sanctioning of new national highways in Telangana.

Mr. Reddy highlighted the critical issue of road safety, stating that numerous fatalities had occurred due to delays in the execution of national highway projects. He urged Mr. Yadav to expedite the construction of pending projects to prevent further loss of life. A significant point of discussion was the expansion of NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) to a six-lane highway. The Minister emphasised the urgent need for this expansion, citing the heavy vehicle traffic, and suggested that it proceed without waiting for the resolution of a dispute with GMR Company.

Mr. Reddy also addressed the stalled works on NH-163 (Hyderabad-Manneguda), pending over a year due to a case with the National Green Tribunal. He called for a resolution to expedite the construction of a four-lane highway. Additionally, he pressed for swift preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of NH-765 (Hyderabad-Kalvakurthy). It is said that the NHAI officials responded positively to the minister’s requests.

Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, R&B Chief Engineer I Ganapathi Reddy, and other officials were present at the meeting.