Komatireddy, Tagore tete-a-tete raises curiosity

Absence of all other senior leaders raises speculation

A lunch meeting of AICC in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the latter’s residence on Sunday led to curiosity even as both the leaders claimed that it was just a luncheon meeting.

However, the absence of all other senior leaders raised speculation that Mr. Tagore had a personal discussion since Mr. Venkat Reddy has not been part of several party events though he was active in his constituency.

His alleged differences with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and recent inducts into the party were also part of the discussions, a senior leader revealed.

Later, Mr. Venkat Reddy said that the discussions revolved around the proposed Sircilla visit by Rahul Gandhi apart from how to secure 75 seats that Congress plans to win in Telangana. He said that party loyalists should be taken care of even though leaders from other parties were keen on joining the Congress.

‘I saved ₹20,000 cr. for SCCL’

Mr. Venkat Reddy also said that the privatisation of Naini coal mine of Singareni Collieries in Odisha was stopped due to his efforts as he had taken the allocation of the project to groups owned by Adani and Pratima families.

“It was allocated by the TRS government causing a loss of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 crore. I took it to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials apart from planning to move the court. I received information that the project is now dropped,” he claimed.