Komatireddy seeks suo moto case against KTR for ‘admitting’ to phone tapping

March 30, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that a suo moto case be filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) as he has admitted to phone tapping.

“Irrespective of whether you tap the phones of a few or many, it is illegal and they have to pay for the illegal activity,” the Minister said in an informal chat with the media. He said Mr.Rama Rao may be jailed for 10 years if the allegations in the phone tapping case were proven. Phones of even film stars have been tapped and the officials who acted at the behest of Mr.Rama Rao were more dangerous that Razakar Qasim Rizvi.

30 MLAs in touch

The Minister also claimed that 30 BRS MLAs were in touch with the Congress party on a regular basis and those MLAs themselves were stating that former chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s family was unable to digest the debacle in the State Assembly elections and their desperation was evident in every action of theirs.

Yadadri to Yadagiri Gutta

Mr. Venkat Reddy said the government was of the view that changing the name of Yadagiri Gutta to Yadadri was a big mistake of Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao and there is public demand to revert to the original name. He also alleged scam in the reconstruction of the Lakshmi Narasimha temple and said it would be probed.

Stating that he was a Congressman first and a family man later, Mr. Reddy made it clear that he would work for the candidate chosen by the party for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat. He also dismissed rumours of differences with his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, maintaining that small misunderstandings were part of every family.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said he did not see any wrong in BRS leaders like K.Keshava Rao joining the Congress and said that have lost faith in Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao.

