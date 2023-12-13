ADVERTISEMENT

Komatireddy seeks NHAI approval for road projects in Telangana

December 13, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Minister, who represents the Nalgonda constituency, urged the NHAI chairman to approve ₹1,000-crore bypass road project of Nalgonda town

The Hindu Bureau

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is in New Delhi, submitted a representation to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav seeking approval of various road projects in Telangana.

The Minister, who represents the Nalgonda constituency, urged the NHAI chairman to approve ₹1,000-crore bypass road project of Nalgonda town and national status to Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Similarly, he sought ₹4,000 crore for the Armoor-Mancherial section apart from enhancing the Malkapur-Vijayawada route to a six-lane greenfield express highway on NH 65. He also wanted the NHAI to expedite forest approvals for the 352 km section for the Nagpur-Vijayawada highway.

SCS to A.P.

The Minister earlier said that the Centre should provide Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, as promised by the Manmohan Singh government during bifurcation. He also reviewed the construction of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and said that the work would be expedited after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

