Komatireddy pushes for expedited construction of RRR and Nalgonda bypass road

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stressed the need to expedite construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) besides seeking the intervention of the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) to expedite the Nalgonda bypass road construction. Mr. Reddy met Secretary of the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) Anurag Jain in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various road construction projects in Telangana. He also requested that 16 state highways be upgraded to national highways to improve connectivity and boost economic development in the region. Senior officials including Secretary of Roads and Buildings, Telangana, Dasari Hari Chandana were present.

