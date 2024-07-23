GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Komatireddy pushes for expedited construction of RRR and Nalgonda bypass road

Published - July 23, 2024 01:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) Secretary Anurag Jain in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various road construction projects.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) Secretary Anurag Jain in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various road construction projects. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stressed the need to expedite construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) besides seeking the intervention of the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) to expedite the Nalgonda bypass road construction. Mr. Reddy met Secretary of the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) Anurag Jain in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various road construction projects in Telangana. He also requested that 16 state highways be upgraded to national highways to improve connectivity and boost economic development in the region. Senior officials including Secretary of Roads and Buildings, Telangana, Dasari Hari Chandana were present.

