Komatireddy padayatra from Feb 20

Protesting against the Government’s failure to complete irrigation projects in Nalgonda, former minister and Member of Parliament from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkata Reddy will take out a padayatra from Brahmanavellema in Nalgonda to Hyderabad from February 20 to 26.
In a statement here, he said he had written letter seeking permission from the Election Commission and the police.
He demanded that the Brahmanavellemla and SLBC project be completed immediately.
The Bhongir MP accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of showing fake love on Nalgonda district. Congress started the Brahmanavellemla project in 2008 and it needs just ₹ 100 crore for completion but KCR is not willing to allocate that amount, he claimed.
Similarly, Congress government spent ₹ 1300 crore for the SLBC tunnel and it will be completed with another ₹ 1000 crore. Despite many representations the Chief Minister has ignored it. About 4 lakh acres would have come under irrigation with these but were ignored as KCR feared credit would go to Komatireddy, he claimed.
Had the tunnel been completed AP government could not have taken water to Andhra Pradesh, he said and alleged that KCR was enacting a drama in Nalgonda keeping in view the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.
He said the padayatra would be peaceful to expose the government’s failures and asked the farmers to turn up in huge numbers.
