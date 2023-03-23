Komatireddy meets Modi, seeks intervention in developmental works

March 23, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention in the developmental schemes of Telangana, particularly in the Bhongir constituency.

The Member of Parliament sought an extension of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) Phase-II from Ghatkesar to Jangaon. He said that the extension from Ghatkesar to Raigir was sanctioned by the Railway Ministry in 2016-17 at a cost of ₹412.26 crore with 2/3rd of the funding to be provided by the Telangana government.

He said that so far Telangana government has not paid its share due to its poor financial condition and the Central government should take up the project without insisting on the Telangana share.

Similarly, he also sought the expansion of Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway 65 to six lanes, keeping in view the increasing traffic. He also sought Prime Minister’s intervention in expanding the PM Jeevan Jyothi Bheema Yojana and PM Suraksha Bhima Yojana to all the weavers aged between 18 to 70 years.