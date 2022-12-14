Komatireddy meets Kharge

December 14, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST

Parliament member from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting assumes significance as the MP has been staying away from the party for some time, particularly after his brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy decided to sail with the BJP. He is also a strong opponent of the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. A statement from Mr. Reddy’s office said that Mr. Kharge was made aware of how senior leaders are leaving the party and the steps needed to strengthen it.