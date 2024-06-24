GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Komatireddy lays foundation for flyover to curb accidents on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Published - June 24, 2024 12:18 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy laying the foundation for a flyover in Chityal in Nalgonda district on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Sunday.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy laying the foundation for a flyover in Chityal in Nalgonda district on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy laid the foundation for a flyover in Chityal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, which is identified as one of the 17 black spots where road accidents are high.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said flyover works have been taken up with ₹325 crore that will help in reducing accidents and loss of lives. The Minister had held reviews with officials to identify the spots and make changes to the roads and alignment for safe travel. The works would be completed by December this year.

The Minister said he would meet Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who had earlier assured to provide funds to improve the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway. “I have sought sanction of ₹16,000 crore for improving roads under the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Ministry and Mr. Gadkari has assured help,” he said.

Mr.Venkata Reddy that roads worth ₹500 crore have been sanctioned to Nalgonda district. He said 80,000 acres in Nalgonda would be brought under cultivation by spending ₹400 crore on the Brahmana Vellemla project. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sanctioned ₹2,200 crore for SLBC and other projects in that district.

Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, Aleru MLA and Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, Nakirekal municipality chairman Chinna Venkata Reddy and Revenue Additional Collector J. Srinivas were among present.

