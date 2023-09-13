Komatireddy lashes out at KTR for his comments on Sonia

September 13, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Hyderabad

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy ridiculed the comments of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao on the role of Congress in the Telangana agitation and said that belittling Sonia Gandhi’s contribution showcased his ignorance and arrogance.

Responding to KTR’s comments with reporters in an informal chat on Tuesday, he said those who were in the USA when the Congress leaders were fighting for a separate Telangana were passing demeaning remarks. “It was the Congress MPs and Ministers who fought against their own party for the cause of Telangana while BRS was full of Telangana haters,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao earlier commented that Ms. Sonia Gandhi did not give Telangana but was forced to pass the Bill fearing backlash from the people. “If that was the case, why did KCR’s family go and thank Ms. Gandhi at her house and also seek her blessings?” he asked.

Mr. Reddy recalled how Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Danam Nagender abused KCR during the Telangana agitation days, and challenged KTR to expel them from the party. With such people in the BRS government, he has the guts to criticise the Congress party, he said.

The Congress MP said BRS was full of slaves, and the way the Chief Minister treats his Cabinet colleagues and other MLAs reflects the state of affairs in the party, while KTR blames the Congress leaders as slaves. He alleged that most of the Ministers did not have any power and the only duty of Home Minister Mahmood Ali was to tie a religious band to KCR.

Deal struck

The Congress MP alleged that the raids on MLC Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case were stopped, and her arrest was averted only after KTR met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. One of the promises made to Amit Shah was the BRS’ support to the One Nation One Election proposal, he claimed.