 />
Komatireddy irked over delay in paddy procurement

Published - November 14, 2024 12:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A load of paddy at a paddy proccurment centre in Sangareddy. File

A load of paddy at a paddy proccurment centre in Sangareddy. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has warned rice millers that cases may be filed against them for non-compliance under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to ensure continuity of paddy procurement.

He was irked over delay in paddy procurement, particularly in Nalgonda and Miryalaguda. Despite government incentives such as 10% bank guarantee and increased milling fees, some millers have failed to co-operate, leading to farmers still awaiting payments, he said.

Govt. leaving cotton, paddy farmers at the mercy of traders: BRS

During a review meeting at the Nalgonda Collectorate on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), the Minister said, “We have supported millers a lot, and now, they must uphold their responsibilities. Paddy worth ₹160 crore had been purchased, with partial payments already disbursed to 4,048 farmers. Issues regarding delayed data entry will be resolved by Thursday to expedite further payments.”

Collector Ila Tripathi, SP Sarath Chandra Pawar, Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments’ officials, local MLAs and members of the Rice Millers’ Association, attended the meeting.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:54 pm IST

