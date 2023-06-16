ADVERTISEMENT

Komatireddy invites Priyanka Gandhi to Nalgonda meeting

June 16, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Bhongir MP Komtireddy Venkata Reddy met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday and requested Ms. Priyanka Gandhi to focus on Telangana covering all the 33 districts before the elections.

Mr. Reddy told reporters that he had requested Ms. Priyanka Gandhi to attend the public meetings planned in Nalgonda and Khammam districts and got an assurance that the date would be given after July 7. He said he had also asked Ms. Sonia Gandhi to announce ticket to the aspirants a few months in advance like in Karnataka and that would help the candidates reach out to the electorate in advance.

The Congress MP said he had informed both leaders that all the seniors in Telangana Congress had come together forgetting their minor differences they had to strengthen the party. “Our goal is to form the Government in Telangana,” he said. To a question whether his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would rejoin the Congress, he said all those who had left the party would come back.

CONNECT WITH US