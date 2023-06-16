HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Komatireddy invites Priyanka Gandhi to Nalgonda meeting

June 16, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Bhongir MP Komtireddy Venkata Reddy met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday and requested Ms. Priyanka Gandhi to focus on Telangana covering all the 33 districts before the elections.

Mr. Reddy told reporters that he had requested Ms. Priyanka Gandhi to attend the public meetings planned in Nalgonda and Khammam districts and got an assurance that the date would be given after July 7. He said he had also asked Ms. Sonia Gandhi to announce ticket to the aspirants a few months in advance like in Karnataka and that would help the candidates reach out to the electorate in advance.

The Congress MP said he had informed both leaders that all the seniors in Telangana Congress had come together forgetting their minor differences they had to strengthen the party. “Our goal is to form the Government in Telangana,” he said. To a question whether his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would rejoin the Congress, he said all those who had left the party would come back.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.