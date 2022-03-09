Komatireddy disappointed with KCR’s statement 

Expected KCR to announce unemployment allowance

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said he was disappointed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement on recruitments and asked why he had shied away from announcing the unemployment dole of ₹3,016 as promised in the last election manifesto.

In a statement here, he said the Chief Minister should apologise to the unemployed youngsters for ‘deceiving’ them with false promise and express his inability to implement it on account of the poor financial situation, if that was the real reason.

Mr. Reddy reminded that KCR promised to fulfil all the vacancies during the Huzurabad bypoll but now he had announced only 90,000 odd vacancies. The Biswal Committee identified 1.91 lakh vacancies and the CM should explain what happened to the remaining one lakh vacancies.