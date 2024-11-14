Komatireddy condemns attack on Vikarabad Collector

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy condemned the attack on Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, denouncing it as an “unprecedented act of violence” targeting a civil servant.

Speaking at a press conference held at his camp office in Nalgonda on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), the Minister called for stringent action against those responsible, underscoring the incident as a dangerous precedent in the nation’s history.

“The attack on an IAS officer is not only a personal assault but a planned one on governance itself,” he said, expressing disappointment given Mr. Jain’s reputation of committed service, including work in tribal and Naxal-hit areas. He urged government employees and intellectuals to voice their condemnation and assured that stringent measures would be implemented once a comprehensive report on the attack is finalised.

‘BJP helping BRS’

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Bhongir Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy criticised the BJP for allegedly supporting BRS over the Lagacharla case. He accused the two parties of colluding to mislead the public.

The MP said, in New Delhi on Wednesday, that BJP’s response to the incident lacked substance, and criticised them for ‘silence’ regarding the alleged assault on officials.

He alleged that BRS leaders, who often criticise BJP at the State-level, have aligned themselves with the ruling party in Maharashtra, exposing ‘hypocrisy’. He warned BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao against ‘mud-slinging’ on Revanth Reddy government.