Komaticheruvu gets a suspension bridge

Komaticheruvu, a weekend destination in the district headquarters, has got an added attraction now — a suspension bridge, the second such in the State after Laknavaram in Bhupalpally district.

A three-member team led by ‘Bridge Man of India’ and Padma Shri awardee Girish Bharadwaj got it constructed within three months at a cost of ₹6 crore. The funds were allocated by the municipal authorities. The bridge is 240 metres long with pylon height of 24 metres and width of 1.25 metres, said G. Sudarshan, divisional engineer, Tourism department.

The one at Laknavaram is only 150 metres long.

The suspension bridge was taken up to increase the tourism potential of Komaticheruvu. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao took personal interest in having the work executed. Tourism and Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud along with Mr Harish Rao and Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma inaugurated the bridge on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao inaugurated the ‘Feed the Need’ programme at the district headquarters. Under this initiative, citizens can leave excess food at the centre for the needy to collect it.