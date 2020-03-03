Kollur to become mini-township soon

Come July 2020, Kollur village, now part of Tellapur Municipality, will become a major habitation. About 70,000 people are expected to be accommodated in the residential two-bedroom apartments that are coming up there.

Kollur Township 1 is coming up in 14 blocks with as many as 2,052 houses. It is estimated that if each house will have four members, then these can accommodate about 8,000 people. It will have cellar parking and stilt parking plus nine floors.

Thirty-eight lifts are being installed for the residents. The construction was taken up by KBR Infratech Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based company. Construction of all the structures is over and now interior work and painting is on. By March the apartments will be ready to be handed over and laying of roads will be completed by June. “We will hand over the entire housing complex by May,” said a representative of the construction company.

About two kilometres away from Kollur Township 1, on the other side of the road, another big residential complex would be coming up — Kollur 2. With 117 blocks, this complex can have 15,560 families and can accommodate about 62,240 people, assuming there are four in a family. Here, there are some blocks of silt plus 10 and stilt plus 11 floors. About 5,000 labourers are working to complete the works and already 60 blocks were handed over to the officials concerned. This township will have 234 lifts.

Three shopping complexes, police station, fire station, anganwadi, milk booth, 10 underground sumps with 1,100-kilolitre capacity and some with 750-kilolitre capacity, each block with two overhead tanks with 80,000 kilolitres capacity, two electrical sub-stations and one mini vegetable, meat/fish market would be established in this complex.

Hyderabad based DEC Infrastructure and Projects India Private Limited has taken up the work about one-and-half years ago.

“The buildings were almost completed and infrastructure will be in place by the end of June or July. As half of the buildings were already handed over to the authorities, the remaining will be handed over by the middle of this year. The allotment would be done by the officials,” said an official on condition of anonymity.