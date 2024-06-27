GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata woman arrested for conning Hyderabad citizens to the tune of ₹70 crore in investment scam

Published - June 27, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing nabbed a key accused from Kolkata for an investment scam where Hyderabad citizens lost up to ₹70 crore. Mousami Biswas, 49, a resident of Madhapur and a native of Kolkata in West Bengal was arrested by the officials for cheating individuals in the name of Metalloids Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“The arrested woman and her husband Jayant Biswas, also the managing director and chief executive of the company, collected deposits worth ₹70 crore promising high returns to investors. They neither paid back the deposits of the victims nor gave the promised high returns,” the officials said.

Biswas has been booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating and under various sections of the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act 1999. “She was brought back from Kolkata to Hyderabad and remanded,” the official informed.

Interestingly, the woman has been absconding in three previous cases in Madhapur, RC Puram and Raidurgam police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

