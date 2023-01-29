Kolkata-based gang preparing fake bank guarantees for State contracts busted 

January 29, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station arrested a Kolkata-based gang of four members who were allegedly involved in preparing fake bank guarantee papers, particularly for a party from Hyderabad that was awarded the Telangana government’s bio-mining contract in Karimnagar Smart City Corporation Limited.

The police recovered 60 copies of bank guarantees and two cheques from them.

Disclosing details of the incident on Saturday, DCP (Cyber Crimes) Sneha Mehra said Godishala Nagaraju, an advocate and loan agent from Warangal, is the prime accused who through his network sourced fake bank guarantees to the tune of ₹3.5 crore

Harshitha Infra Engineering Private Limited, the police said, was awarded a total of 12 bio-mining contracts by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration. Nagaraju, who knew the company owners, had assured arranging the bank guarantees on commission basis.

He contacted one Naresh Sharma of Jaipur who in turn got in touch with Nilotpal Das and Subhrajit Ghosal of Kolkata, and arranged the bank guarantees. Reportedly, they took 14% commission (₹47 lakh) for providing 12 bank guarantees, in the name of IndusInd Bank, Park Street branch in Kolkata.

The accused created a fake website and name of the bank branch, and also sent e-mail replies when officials attempted verification. The fraud was discovered when the bank guarantee hard copies were sent for address verification and the bank authority said they were fabricated.

Police said the accused prepared bank guarantees on various occasions in the past, and preliminarily, 60 fake bank guarantees worth ₹45 crore, in the name of IndusInd Bank, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, were recovered.