Kolam tribals handed over essential commodities

Adilabad Collector A. Sridevasena on Friday assured the poor Kolam tribals of supplying essential commodities in view of the COVID-19 related lockdown. She asked them to start working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for which they will be paid every 15 days.

The Collector was distributing packets of essential commodities to Kolam tribals from Ankapur Kolamguda in Adilabad rural mandal. She said the essential commodities were being funded by the Azim Premji Foundation and other NGOs besides employees of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor.

Ms. Sridevasena said the administration has drawn a plan to supply the packets, each containing essential commodities worth ₹ 562 to 3,000 Kolam families in the district. Already, half the families have been supplied the packets as relief, she added.