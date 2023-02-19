ADVERTISEMENT

Kodandaram seeks judicial probe into ‘custodial death’

February 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Kodandaram has demanded the government to order an inquiry with a sitting judge into the death of Mohammad Qadir, a daily wage labourer, allegedly after being tortured in police custody.

“Nabbing him as a suspect in a theft case and torturing him for five days in police custody is the most inhuman thing one can do. He died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Is this the friendly policing being claimed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao? Is this democracy?” asked Mr. Kodandaram in a release here on Sunday.

He said that Qadir’s death was nothing but lock-up death, and asked the government to pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to his family and offer a government job to his wife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US