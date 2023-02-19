Kodandaram seeks judicial probe into ‘custodial death’

February 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Kodandaram has demanded the government to order an inquiry with a sitting judge into the death of Mohammad Qadir, a daily wage labourer, allegedly after being tortured in police custody.

“Nabbing him as a suspect in a theft case and torturing him for five days in police custody is the most inhuman thing one can do. He died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Is this the friendly policing being claimed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao? Is this democracy?” asked Mr. Kodandaram in a release here on Sunday.

He said that Qadir’s death was nothing but lock-up death, and asked the government to pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to his family and offer a government job to his wife.