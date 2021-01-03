Kodandaram launches protest

Stir to continue today as well

Telangana Jana Samiti president M. Kodandaram asserted that his party will continue its struggle for the cause of people till the government takes steps to resolve their problems.

Prof. Kodandaram launched a two-day protest at his party office in support of the demands of youth, farmers, private sector teachers and other sections on Sunday. He lamented that the police denied permission for his protest at the Dharna Chowk. Hence, it was decided to continue the protest at the party office, he said. TDP, Left parties and others extended their solidarity with the protest launched by the TJS president.

Stating that the protest would continue for the next 48 hours, Prof. Kodandaram exhorted the TJS supporters to come to the State capital for extending their support and stage protests in their respective places in the event of police resorting to preventive arrests.

Prof. Kodandaram expressed concern that the government had not taken steps to provide unemployment allowance to the youth in the last six year since the TRS took over the reins. The agriculture sector is in deep crisis and there is a need to take steps to alleviate the problems faced by farmers.

TTDP president L. Ramana demanded that the government fulfil the promises it made to people. Though the State is saddled with huge debts since the TRS government took over the reins, the government has not initiated steps to bring about changes in the lives of the common people, he said.

Educationist and former MLC Chukka Ramaiah said unemployed youth are demoralised since steps have not been initiated to provide jobs.

Lauding Prof. Kodandaram for launching the selfless protest in the interests of the youth of the State, he said the development should send a warning to the government. Farmers are facing acute hardship in the absence of remunerative prices to their produce and the protest would lend a supporting voice for their cause, he added.