Kodandaram is TJS candidate for Graduates MLC poll

TJS releases posters, leaflets for the campaign

It’s official now. Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has formally named the candidature of its president M. Kodandaram for the forthcoming election to Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council.

The announcement was made by vice-president of the party P.L. Vishveshwar Rao here on Monday after a meeting of the party which was chaired by Mr. Kodandaram. It is for the first time Mr. Kodandaram will be in fray for direct election for a seat in the Legislature.

The party has also released poster and leaflets on the party’s candidature for the Graduates Constituency on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kodandaram said TJS was fighting for the self esteem of Telangana people irrespective of political interests as the government led by Telangana Rashtra Samithi had failed completely in protecting the self respect of the people.

He alleged that a dictatorial rule was going in Telangana as the government was trampling democratic norms and values on any given opportunity.

Mr. Kodandaram who spearheaded the movement for statehood to Telangana as the chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), an apolitical platform for people’s organisations, employees’ bodies and political parties, later floated political party TJS along with like-minded persons before the last Assembly elections but it could not make much impact electorally.