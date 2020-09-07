Kodandaram demands LRS suspension

The fees would be a burden on poor and middle-class, says TJS chief

Telangana Jana Samithi president M. Kodandaram on Monday urged Telangana government to suspend the Land Regularisation Scheme, observing that it would impose heavy burden on poor and middle class families.

People belonging to poor and middle class sections would have to lose their lands unable to pay the taxes for regularisation of their properties, he said addressing a press conference at Warangal. The LRS would be a blow to people already facing difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He said that the government should, instead of passing the bill on LRS in haste, should take into consideration suggestions on the matter from all sections of society. He said TJS would fight for the rights of poor and middle-class families.

Noting that Revenue Department and its functioning should be reformed in the State, Mr. Kodandaram observed that revenue records issues became chaotic due to unwarranted interference of TRS leaders.